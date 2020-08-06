Home

Hobbs Doreen Peacefully at home in Sharlston on Saturday 25th July 2020 aged 86. Beloved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mum of Michael Jeremy and the late Jackie , mother-in-law of Lynn Carol and Don, treasured gran and great gran. A private family funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 10th August 2020. No flowers by request please, however donations in Doreen's memory will be gratefully received through website 'Donate to Cancer Research UK' The charity which Doreen supported.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020
