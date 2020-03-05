|
Zacharow Doreen Peacefully at home on
February 25th, aged 85.
Dearly loved wife of the late Walter, also a much loved mam, nanna and great-gran, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service and cremation will take place on Friday 20th March, 12.20
at Pontefract Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research via collection box at the crematorium. All enquiries to Rhodes / Co-op Funeral Care,
Tel. 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020