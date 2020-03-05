Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Zacharow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Zacharow

Notice Condolences

Doreen Zacharow Notice
Zacharow Doreen Peacefully at home on
February 25th, aged 85.
Dearly loved wife of the late Walter, also a much loved mam, nanna and great-gran, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service and cremation will take place on Friday 20th March, 12.20
at Pontefract Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research via collection box at the crematorium. All enquiries to Rhodes / Co-op Funeral Care,
Tel. 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -