Doris Fox

Doris Fox Notice
Fox Doris Formerly of Ferry Fryston.
Passed away peacefully in
Cymar House Nursing Home, on the 23rd April 2020 aged 93 years.
Now reunited with her late husband Don, a loving mam of Don, Janet, Gary and Steve, a much loved mother in law, also a special grandma and great grandma.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 12th May with a private service (family only) at
Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020
