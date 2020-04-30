|
Fox Doris Formerly of Ferry Fryston.
Passed away peacefully in
Cymar House Nursing Home, on the 23rd April 2020 aged 93 years.
Now reunited with her late husband Don, a loving mam of Don, Janet, Gary and Steve, a much loved mother in law, also a special grandma and great grandma.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 12th May with a private service (family only) at
Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020