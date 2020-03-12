Home

Else Dorothy
(Dottie) Of Altofts, former teacher at Airedale Junior School,
passed away peacefully in
hospital on Thursday 5th March, aged 90 years. The very dear friend and companion of Sheila.
Dottie will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Altofts Methodist Church on
Friday 20th March at 12.30pm
prior to cremation at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for The Dogs Trust may be left in the donation box at
the back of church.
All enquiries to Robert Burgess 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020
