|
|
|
Lapidge Dorothy
(nee Johnson) Peacefully on 9th May 2020
in her sleep at home surrounded
by her family, aged 83.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Gordon.
Devoted mother to Michael and
Anne and mother-in-law to Susan.
Beloved grandma to Damian,
Leigh, Clare and Adam and
great grandma to Rory.
Simple words but very true we
shall always love and remember you.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Pontefract
Crematorium on Monday
1st June 2020.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020