Home

POWERED BY

Services
T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Funeral service
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lapidge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lapidge

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Lapidge Notice
Lapidge Dorothy
(nee Johnson) Peacefully on 9th May 2020
in her sleep at home surrounded
by her family, aged 83.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Gordon.
Devoted mother to Michael and
Anne and mother-in-law to Susan.
Beloved grandma to Damian,
Leigh, Clare and Adam and
great grandma to Rory.
Simple words but very true we
shall always love and remember you.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Pontefract
Crematorium on Monday
1st June 2020.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -