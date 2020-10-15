|
Robinson Dorothy Peacefully after a long illness, Dorothy, passed away at Aden Lodge Care Home, Clayton West on Saturday 3rd October, aged 87 years.
The devoted wife of the late Edward Robinson and the eldest daughter of the late Jim and
Edith Stafford.
Dorothy will be sorely missed by her sister Judith, Christopher, Andrew, Sarah, Alex and Elysia, also by all the family and many friends.
Due to Covid it is necessary for
the funeral on 21st October to be private but further information
can be obtained from
Highfield Funeral Service,
Tel: 01484 428243.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 15, 2020