SANDHAM DOUGLAS Of Knottingley and formerly of Kippax, passed away on December 27th 2019, aged 77 years. Devoted husband of the late Pat, beloved dad of Richard and Jayne and her partner Chris, also loving and much loved grandad of Morgan and Regan. Service to take place at
St. Paul's Church, Glass Houghton on Tuesday, January 21st at 12.45pm followed by interment at Whitwood Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020