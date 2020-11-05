Home

Whitham Edith (Nee Lightowler) Late of Townville
Peacefully in The Prince of Wales Hospice on the 2nd November 2020 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Cyril. Much loved mother of Margaret, the late Ronnie and the late Kathryn. A dear grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. Edith will be reunited with Cyril in Fairburn Churchyard after a private funeral service. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for The Prince of Wales Hospice.
For any enquires please contact
T F Morritt 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 5, 2020
