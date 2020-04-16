Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Hague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Hague

Notice Condolences

Edna Hague Notice
Hague Edna Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a long illness on the 31st March 2020,
aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of the late Roy,
a loving mum to Debra & Adele,
a doting grandma to Jade & Ella, also a dear mother in law to Chris. Will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
A graveside service will take place TOMORROW Friday 17th April at Castleford Cemetery.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -