Hague Edna Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a long illness on the 31st March 2020,
aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of the late Roy,
a loving mum to Debra & Adele,
a doting grandma to Jade & Ella, also a dear mother in law to Chris. Will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
A graveside service will take place TOMORROW Friday 17th April at Castleford Cemetery.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 16, 2020