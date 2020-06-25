|
|
|
BEEDLE Edward 'Eddie' Patricia, Jane and Julie sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and kindness on the announcement of their father's death on May 25th.
Thanks also to all NHS and Social Care Providers who supported our father over the past year,
in particular Priory Gardens
Care Home. Additional thanks to TF Morritt Funeral Directors for their care and professionalism and to Neil Barker Florist.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 25, 2020