CASWELL (nee Lamb)
Eileen Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully after a long illness, in Vicarage Court Care Home on the 24th January 2020, aged 87 years. The beloved wife of the late Gordon, a dearly loved sister of Jim & Ellen, a dear sister in law of Marie, Freda, Pam & Geoff, also a loved auntie & great aunt.
Will be sadly missed by all of
her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 14th February at
Pontefract Crematorium at 10.20am. Family flowers
by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of
The British Heart Foundation.
The family kindly invite all
attending to please join them
after the service for refreshments
to The Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020