BATES Elizabeth Unexpectedly at home on Sunday 15th December, aged 72 years.
Beloved Wife of Colin,
cherished Mam of Lee,
the late Daren and the late Mark. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 8th January at Ardsley Crematorium. Donations to Pontefract Prince of Wales Hospice are welcome in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to Infinity Funeral Arrangements - South Elmsall - 0800 772 3735
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 26, 2019