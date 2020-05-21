|
|
|
Turner Elizabeth Anne
(née Haggerty) With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Mum,
who passed away peacefully at Stella House in Pontefract
on 9 May, aged 87 years.
Much loved Mum and best friend of Linda, Stephen and Karen,
mother-in-law of Richard
and Nana to Sophie.
A private service will
be held on 27 May.
Floral tributes may be received at Co-operative Funeral Care, Pontefract before 12:30pm or donations in lieu for Age UK or Dementia UK through their websites.
Forever in our hearts xxx
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020