|
|
|
Clegg Elsie of Redhill Castleford
aged 85 years
passed away peacefully
in Pinderfields Hospital on
Thursday 30th January.
The beloved wife of the late Barry,
devoted and loving mum of Barry
and his wife Bev and a cherished
grandma of Daniel and Leanne.
Elsie will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
The funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium
on Thursday 13th February
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please , donations in lieu for
Yorkshire Cancer Centre and Dementia Association may be
left in the donation box outside
the crematorium.
After Elsie's service the family
would like to invite you all to join them for refreshments at
Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract Road.
All enquiries to
R.J Burgess Funeral Directors
Tel 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020