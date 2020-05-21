Home

Elsie France

Elsie France Notice
FRANCE ELSIE
(nee Webster) Of Darrington.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness in The Manse Care Home on the 6th May 2020, aged 84 years. The beloved wife of the late Peter, a loving mother, nanna & great nanna, also a dear sister. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th May with service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020
