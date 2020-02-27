Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Megson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Megson

Notice Condolences

Emily Megson Notice
MEGSON Emily Of Airedale, Castleford, passed away in hospital on February 15th 2020, aged 94 years. Now re-united
with her beloved husband Frank,
also a devoted mother, nana and great-nana. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, March 5th at 1.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations please, for The Macular Society, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -