MEGSON Emily Of Airedale, Castleford, passed away in hospital on February 15th 2020, aged 94 years. Now re-united
with her beloved husband Frank,
also a devoted mother, nana and great-nana. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, March 5th at 1.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations please, for The Macular Society, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020