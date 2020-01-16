|
|
|
SMITH Enid Mary On 1st January 2020,
aged 84 years, of Kellington.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard, much loved mum of Jacqueline and mum-in-law to the
late Charles.
Funeral service at
St. Edmund's Church, Kellington
on Friday 24th January at 1.15pm, followed by a private committal
at Pontefract Crematorium
and afterwards at
The Village Hall, Kellington.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
for St. Edmund's Church and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020