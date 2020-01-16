Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Smith

Notice Condolences

Enid Smith Notice
SMITH Enid Mary On 1st January 2020,
aged 84 years, of Kellington.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard, much loved mum of Jacqueline and mum-in-law to the
late Charles.
Funeral service at
St. Edmund's Church, Kellington
on Friday 24th January at 1.15pm, followed by a private committal
at Pontefract Crematorium
and afterwards at
The Village Hall, Kellington.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
for St. Edmund's Church and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -