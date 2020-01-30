|
|
|
Smith Enid Mary Jacqueline would like to thank all the family, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kindness shown at this sad time.
Thank you to Rev. M Marsh for his beautiful service, J Punton & Son for considerate and efficient funeral arrangements,
Katy Johnson for the reading,
Truly Scrumptious catering, Brear's Nursery.
Also, colleagues at Tesco Stores, Pontefract, Mr & Mrs Clear and Daniel Johnson for all his support.
Thanks and appreciation for the generous donations of over £500 in aid of St. Edmund's Church and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020