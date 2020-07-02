|
PARKER Eric In loving memory of Eric, of Ackworth and formerly of Ackton, passed away sadly and suddenly on the 22nd June 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann.
Dearly loved dad of Richard and Ruth and a very dear father-in-law
of Julie and Jo. Also a much loved grandad of Michael, Rachael,
Grace and Adam, and a treasured
brother and friend.
Eric will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place on Friday 10th July at Pontefract Crematorium.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 2, 2020