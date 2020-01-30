Home

RIDER ESME F.
(nee Dando) Passed away peacefully at home in Castleford on January 13th 2020, aged 97 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Philip. Dearly loved mum of Melvyn, much loved auntie of Ann and Geoff, Ian and Mary and Michael and Christine, also very dear sister-in-law of Doris. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, February 4th at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please to be divided between the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium.
Now resting in the Private Chapel
of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton, Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020
