Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for Esme Rider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esme Rider

Notice

Esme Rider Notice
RIDER ESME F. Melvyn and family would like to thank everyone for their cards, kindness and support during this sad time and for the generous donations totalling £230.00, which will be divided between Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to Anne and David and Dr. Simmons for all their care and support and to the Magnet Hotel for the excellent refreshments. Thanks also to the Ashton family for their care and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -