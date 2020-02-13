|
RIDER ESME F. Melvyn and family would like to thank everyone for their cards, kindness and support during this sad time and for the generous donations totalling £230.00, which will be divided between Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to Anne and David and Dr. Simmons for all their care and support and to the Magnet Hotel for the excellent refreshments. Thanks also to the Ashton family for their care and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020