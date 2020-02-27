|
|
|
Burbeck Esther (née Pearson) Passed away peacefully on
16th February 2020, aged 98 years. Loving mother of Karen, Don, Arthur, Jacqueline, Geoffrey,
John, Keith and Ralph. Wonderful
mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma and great-great grandma. Funeral service will take place on Monday 2nd March 2020 at
Astley Bridge Baptist Church, Bolton at 2.00pm followed by a committal at Overdale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made
to the British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Bolton Funeralcare
tel. 01204 307151.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020