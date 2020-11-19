|
|
|
Pye Eva (nee Portman) Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on 7th November 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joshua.
Much loved mother of David and mother in law of Gail.
Devoted grandma of
Wayne and Leanne.
A private funeral service will be
held at Castleford Parish Church.
Any donations in lieu of flowers
will be gratefully received for
Castleford Parish Church.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 19, 2020