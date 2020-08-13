|
COLLINS Florence
(nee Ray) Of Pontefract, passed away suddenly on July 22nd 2020
aged 91 years. Lived life long and full. Much loved by all her family and friends. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium
on Tuesday 18th August.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Florence would be appreciated and may be sent directly to Age UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020