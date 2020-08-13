Home

POWERED BY

Services
C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Collins

Notice Condolences

Florence Collins Notice
COLLINS Florence
(nee Ray) Of Pontefract, passed away suddenly on July 22nd 2020
aged 91 years. Lived life long and full. Much loved by all her family and friends. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium
on Tuesday 18th August.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Florence would be appreciated and may be sent directly to Age UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -