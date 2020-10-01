Home

Maclachlan Frank Of Ferry Fryston.
Passed away suddenly in hospital, after a very short illness, on the
22nd September 2020
aged 72 years.
The beloved husband and best friend of Kath, a much loved dad to Andrew, Catherine & Chris, also a dear brother in law, not forgetting his special companion Brandy.
Frank worked tirelessly in grassroots football for over
50 years and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Monday 5th October, with a private service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium at
2.30pm. Due to current restrictions, only invited family can attend.
The funeral cortège will leave from the family address at 1-50pm.
We will then travel to Glasshoughton Welfare AFC for around 2.05pm to pause and for his dear friends to pay their own respects before making our way onto the service.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020
