Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Frank Megson

Frank Megson Notice
MEGSON Frank Aged 91 years, passed away peacefully at home in Airedale, Castleford on January 22nd 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Emily and a devoted dad, grandad and great-grandad. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday, February 13th at 12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020
