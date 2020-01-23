|
|
|
ROWETT Freda On 12th January 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness, Freda, aged 89 years of Perranarworthal.
Much loved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mother of Jane, Ann and Mark and a dear grandma and nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral service in St. Prian's Church, Perranarworthal on Wednesday 29th January at 11am followed by interment.
Family flowers only, but donations in lieu, if desired, for Devoran Surgery may be given by retiring collection or c/o Kingsley Tresidder Funeral Service, Trelendor,
1 Victoria Place, Ponsanooth,
TR3 7EZ, 01872 863607.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020