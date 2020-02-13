|
|
|
Barraclough Geoffrey
(Geoff) Of Cutsyke. (Retired Driver, YEB).
Passed away peacefully in hospital
with his loving family by his side, on
3rd February 2020, aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of the late
Ellen, a dearly loved father of Kim,
Fiona, and Jon, a dear father in law
of Stephen also a loved brother. Will
be sadly missed by all who knew him.
By request, a short, private and
family only service will take place
at Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th February at 9-20am.
All enquiries please to McTigue
Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020