Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Harling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Harling

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Harling Notice
HARLING GEOFFREY Passed away peacefully at home in Ferry Fryston, Castleford on December 31st 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Linda, loved grandad of Stewart and loving brother of Joyce, Betty and the late Dennis, also very dear uncle of Christine and brother-in-law of June. Will be sadly missed by all his family. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church on Thursday, January 23rd at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -