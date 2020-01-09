|
HARLING GEOFFREY Passed away peacefully at home in Ferry Fryston, Castleford on December 31st 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Linda, loved grandad of Stewart and loving brother of Joyce, Betty and the late Dennis, also very dear uncle of Christine and brother-in-law of June. Will be sadly missed by all his family. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church on Thursday, January 23rd at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020