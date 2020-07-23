|
BLAKESTON George Of Castleford and formerly of Pontefract, passed away on
July 13th 2020, aged 86 years.
Dear husband of the late Sheila, dearly loved dad of David, Lynn, Tracey and the late Jimmy,
a very dear father-in-law and a loving grandad and great-grandad, also much loved brother of Alice
and Albert. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, July 27th. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 23, 2020