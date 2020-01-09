|
Evans George (Guddy) Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 28th December 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Susan. Much loved father of Anthony, George and Paul and father in law of Joanne, Elaine and Vicky.
Devoted grandad of John, Cairron, Jessica, Warren and the late Stacey and great grandad of Lewis.
A sadly missed brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 1:45pm prior to interment in Castleford Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be gratefully received for Alzheimer's Society.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020