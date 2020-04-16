|
ROYLE George James Passed away in hospital
on Tuesday, 7th April 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan Audrey Royle, a much loved
father, father-in-law, grandad,
great-grandad and uncle,
who will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private burial will take place at Whitwood Cemetery on
Monday, 27th April 2020 at 10.30am. Immediate family only.
If you wish to make a donation
in memory of George,
please contribute to the
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals
NHS Trust Charitable Fund at www.midyorks.nhs.uk/
charitable-fund.
A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date when all family and friends
can be together.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 16, 2020