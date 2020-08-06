|
|
|
WALLBANK Geraldine Passed away at home in Castleford on July 25th 2020, aged 68 years, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Stephen, dearly loved mum of Paul and Sharon and cherished daughter of Silena and the late Stanley, also a loving grandma and great-grandma, much loved sister of Janet and a very dear aunt and great-aunt. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, August 13th. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Geraldine would be appreciated and may be sent directly to either the Prince of Wales Hospice or the Donkey Sanctuary. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020