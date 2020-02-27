|
WATTS Gillian
(née Turner) Passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital
with family by her bedside on
13th February 2020.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 3rd March, leaving from the family home at 10:50am and commencing service at 11.15am
at St Helen's Church, Hemsworth followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
made to Heart Foundation
in memory of Gillian.
A reception wake will be held after the cremation service at Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract to which all friends and family are invited.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020