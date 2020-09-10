|
TAYLOR GLADYS ("Janice")
(nee Hunter) Of Castleford, passed away on August 30th, 2020, aged 84 years. Wonderful mum to Yvonne, Keith and the late Amanda. Loving and much loved grandma to Samantha, Stephanie, Bethany, Matthew, Adam and Brett and a recent great-grandma, also will be sadly missed by Peter. A private family service to take place at Castleford Parish Church, followed by burial on
Friday, September 18th.
Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Gladys would be appreciated and may be sent directly to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton
and Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Glass Houghton 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020