|
|
|
BARNES Gordon Henry Passed away at his home in Ackworth on
Thursday 23rd July,
aged 58.
Much loved Dad, Grandad, Brother, Brother in law and Uncle.
Loved and adored by all
he will be deeply missed.
Funeral service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 11th August at 12.15pm.
Due to current restrictions,
only a small number of
Gordon's family can attend.
All enquiries to Infinity Funeral Directors - Ackworth -
0800 772 3583.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 6, 2020