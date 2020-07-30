Home

CARR Gordon Watson Passed away at home in Castleford on July 22nd 2020, aged 94 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Margaret (of 71 years). Dearly loved dad of Paul and David and very dear father-in-law of Wendy and Amanda, also a loving and much loved grandad and great-grandad.
A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday, August 7th. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 30, 2020
