LAZENBY GORDON Of Castleford and Past District Governor Of District 105C, passed away on June 3rd 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Dee, dearly loved dad of Paula, Angie, David and step-daughter Shellie, also a loving grandad and great-grandad and much loved brother of Maureen and brother-in-law of Keith. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, June 19th. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Gordon would be appreciated to Castleford & Pontefract District Lions Club C.I.O. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 11, 2020