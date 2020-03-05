|
|
|
JONES Grace
(née Crewe)
Of Ferry Fryston Passed away peacefully in
hospital, after a short illness on the
23rd February 2020, aged 87 years. The devoted wife of Jack, a loving mam of Peter, Ian and Angela,
a special gran and great gran,
also a dear sister.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 11th March with
service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers by request only please. Donations
will be kindly received in aid of
The Alzheimer's Society.
After the service everyone is welcome to join the family for refreshments at The Kings Croft, Pontefract WF8 4HA.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020