Granville Senior Notice
SENIOR Granville Of Knottingley,
sadly passed away on
16th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Now reunited with his beloved
wife Audrey.
Dearly loved dad of Sharon, much loved grandad and great-grandad of Elise, Dale, Melissa, Cameron, Alistair, Noah & Daisy.
Granville will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service for Granville will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Saturday 1st February at 11am. Please join the family afterwards
at The Kings Croft Hotel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to R J Burgess, 894017
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020
