Hird Gwyneth Aged 78, passed away peacefully
at home in Carleton on September 10th, with her beloved son,
Stephen, at her side.
Dearly loved by late husband Geoffrey and by late brother and sister, Bill and Hilary.
Gwyneth will be sadly missed by family and many beloved friends.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Pontefract at 1:15pm on Monday
September 28th, followed by interment at Ackworth Cemetery.
No flowers, please. Donations to the RSPCA welcome. Donation box will be provided in the church.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 24, 2020
