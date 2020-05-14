|
DODSON HARRIET COUSINS
(née Northwood) Of Cutsyke, Castleford, passed away peacefully in hospital on May 4th 2020, aged 87 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband George. Dearly loved mother of Susan and the late Steven, very dear mother-in-law of Jean and much loved grandma of Sarah, Clare and her husband Mark, also devoted great-grandma of Joe, Olivia and Sam. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, May 20th. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020