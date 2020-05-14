Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Dodson

Notice Condolences

Harriet Dodson Notice
DODSON HARRIET COUSINS
(née Northwood) Of Cutsyke, Castleford, passed away peacefully in hospital on May 4th 2020, aged 87 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband George. Dearly loved mother of Susan and the late Steven, very dear mother-in-law of Jean and much loved grandma of Sarah, Clare and her husband Mark, also devoted great-grandma of Joe, Olivia and Sam. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, May 20th. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -