Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in Newfield Lodge Care Home, with her loving family by her side, on the 16th November 2020, aged 91 years.

The beloved wife of the late Owen, a devoted mum of Tony, John, Jamie, Anne, Jane, Mick, Josie and the late Molly, a loving and special gran and nan, a loved great grandma also a dear mother in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of her family & friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday 4th December, with a private service ( family only please ) in
St Joseph's R.C Church, Castleford at 11-30am followed by a burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions, sadly only invited family and friends can attend.

All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020
