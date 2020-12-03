|
|
|
Hazel Walsh
Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in Newfield Lodge Care Home, with her loving family by her side, on the 16th November 2020, aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of the late Owen, a devoted mum of Tony, John, Jamie, Anne, Jane, Mick, Josie and the late Molly, a loving and special gran and nan, a loved great grandma also a dear mother in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of her family & friends.
The funeral will take place on Friday 4th December, with a private service ( family only please ) in
St Joseph's R.C Church, Castleford at 11-30am followed by a burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions, sadly only invited family and friends can attend.
All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020