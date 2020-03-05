Home

Helen Wilson Notice
Wilson Helen Peacefully passed away
after a long illness at home on
17th February 2020, aged 83 years. A loving wife to the late William Wilson, a beloved Mother to Billy, Catharine, Christine, Joan and Helen. Granny, Great Granny
and Mother in Law.
Funeral service to be held at
St Botolph's Church , Knottingley on Wednesday 11th March at 10.15am. Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pontefract 01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020
