Hilary Mollitt

Notice Condolences

Hilary Mollitt Notice
MOLLITT HILARY Of Eggborough and formerly of Castleford, died suddenly on December 30th 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved sister of Mabel and Lillian and much loved aunt of Andrew, Christopher and Martin. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, January 20th at 3.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Remember
